My mother was a dark-skinned woman from Louisiana. My granddaughter is brown-skinned. I show her pictures of Adut on the runway to remind her that she is beautiful with dark skin, and that people would die for her complexion,. These models, like Adut, who are coming forward on the stage in fashion for African-Americans, are giving our brown-skinned sisters so much confidence and acceptance — that they too are beautiful. I’m following Adut’s career not only because of my own interest in fashion, but also for my granddaughter.