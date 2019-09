"One of the things we always talk about in skincare is how do we get it in deeper," said Burki. "The Micro-Firming Wand delivers products 30% deeper into your skin. It’s based on energy and feels moisture, and when it touches the skin, it creates an ionic bond, which generates a massage – and that’s how it gets the product in deeper. So many tools are big, which is why I wanted to make this one a little more precise, so you can get into all the contours, such as the eye area and the lips. It’s fun to see the difference compared to applying products with your fingers – it chills you out as well." If that's a little out of your budget, we gave three crystal facial rollers a go, including jade, amethyst and rose quartz. You can read our verdict here