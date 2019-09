Skip-Care Is The Latest Korean Skincare Trend & It's Dermatologist-Approved

So which products should a good, solid skincare routine consist of? "In the morning, use a cleanser, antioxidant serum and sun protection moisturiser or sunscreen," says Dr Kluk. Cleansing is the lynchpin of a good skincare routine, so those who are acne-prone might find La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Purifying Cleansing Gel, £12 , beneficial for gently eradicating oil without stripping skin, while combination skin will do well with Boots' Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Foaming Face Wash, £4.19 . If you have dry to 'normal' skin (no skin troubles) try Lixirskin's Electrogel Cleanser, £25 , or you can work out the best cleanser for your skin type here