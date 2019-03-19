The Simple Skincare Routine That Helped Me Get Rid Of My Hormonal Acne

Firstly, I was introduced to Spironolactone. Some refer to the female-only oral tablet as a 'secret' drug, mainly because treating acne is an off-label use for the medication, which is usually used to reduce high blood pressure. It's helpful for hormonal acne sufferers because it boasts anti-androgen effects to counter male hormone testosterone and excessive oil production, which can be responsible for acne. It's much less harsh than Accutane and so much more effective than a course of antibiotics, which does nothing for hormonal zits.