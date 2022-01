Well, not entirely. If you have sensitive skin, though, you might want to rethink your daily dose of vitamin C . The benefits are great: experts everywhere love vitamin C serums for protecting skin against pollution and making it brighter and more even in tone. But if your vitamin C tingles or stings on application (which is actually pretty common), you're using the wrong type. "Sensitive skin is at risk of reacting to anything with ascorbic acid in it," said Dr Sturnham, which is basically the more technical name for a very popular form of vitamin C used in many skincare products. If you want to use a vitamin C serum, Dr Sturnham suggests looking for ascorbyl glucoside on the ingredients list instead. "This might be a better option," she said. "It's the only version of vitamin C which is converted into ascorbic acid in the skin, so you get all the ascorbic acid benefits without the reaction."