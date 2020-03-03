If your day doesn't begin until after a cup of coffee, then you don't need us to school you on the magical benefits of caffeine. However, in addition to waking up your body and mind, the ingredient can also be just what the doctor ordered for a tired complexion — especially for the eye area, which is usually the first to show puffiness.
"Caffeine is an antioxidant, which means it can help reduce reactive oxygen species that cause damage to the skin," says Morgan Rabach, MD, dermatologist and co-founder of LM Medical NYC. In addition to providing antioxidant benefits, caffeine is also a vasoconstrictor, which means it has a shrinking effect on the diameter of blood vessels. "Around the eye, this can lead to a decrease in dark circles and puffiness around the eye," Rabach says. With that in mind, here are seven caffeine-infused creams for bright, awake eyes no matter what time your alarm goes off.
