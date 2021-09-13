What Collagen Supplements Actually Do For Us

You might be surprised to learn that collagen isn’t just collagen. There are actually over a dozen different types with three main ones making up 80% of the body. “The type of collagen and how it has been extracted are the main factors that affect its function. Type 1 is the most common in skin, bone, teeth, tendons, ligaments and organs. Type 2 is in cartilages, and Type 3 is contained in the skin, muscle and blood vessels,” says Jess.