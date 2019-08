Dear Daniela: What's The Best Way To Fade Red Marks After Acne?

The other in-clinic treatment Dr Ukeleghe suggested was a peel , either superficial or medium-depth, but she was quick to point out that the stronger variations can have downtime of up to a week. "This kind of pigmentation can absolutely be reversed, but if you’re looking for really quick results, you need to weigh up what’s safe and realistic for you," she explained. "If you barely have a skincare routine , I’d recommend something gentle, which you can get over the counter, and go slow and steady, rather than something super strong that will require round-the-clock vigilance." If you're confused about what ingredients may work for you, or you haven't seen any results over a number of weeks, it's worth visiting a qualified dermatologist. Always check that they are on the General Medical Council register.