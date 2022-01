No matter how much concealer I use, my dark circles tend to show through my foundation. (I'll never forget when a celebrity artist did my makeup and seemingly couldn't get enough of the stuff.) I also find it quite difficult to match concealer exactly so I thought I'd take a chance on white. TikTok has propelled L.A. Girl's PRO.CONCEAL HD High Definition Concealer in Flat White Corrector, £5 , to stardom and as a result it's out of stock everywhere. Instead, I used Makeup Revolution's Conceal & Define Concealer in Pure White, £4.95 , which is similar in tone and texture. I applied this in dots on one under-eye to see if it would make any difference compared to my usual technique. I won't lie — it looked like Tipp-Ex but blending for a good few seconds using a damp makeup sponge dissipated the colour quite evenly. Next step: foundation. I applied Il Makiage Woke Up Like This, £36 , like normal and did the rest of my makeup, including blush and a little highlighter.