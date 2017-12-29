"Many people think there is nothing that can be done, but there are a number of treatments that can help improve this area," confirmed Dr. Zamani. "There is some genetic component to dark circles. Some ethnicities, such as Asian and southeast Asian can have hereditary hyperpigmentation around the eyes, which is difficult to treat. Some individuals have a family history of puffy lower eyelids from fat prolapse. Tear troughs and some degree of puffiness is inevitable in all populations as part of the normal ageing process," she added. As a beauty writer, I feel like dark circles and cellulite are on a similar footing – every brand claims to have something to treat them, without ever really explaining how it works. Dr. Zamani noted that "caffeine, or bark extract can help with pigmentation caused by the visibility of the veins. Hydration can also help – hydrated skin is plump and therefore creates more volume, making dark circles less noticeable. Brightening ingredients like vitamin C or retinols can also help thicken and brighten the skin in the lower eyelids."