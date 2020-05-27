“My Face Was On Fire”: Why You Should Never Attempt Microneedling At Home

Millward explains that initial risks arise when people use at-home skincare that isn’t formulated to be used on wounded and therefore compromised skin. "Topical skincare is designed to be used on the skin's surface and may contain ingredients such as silicones, essential oils, fragrance and preservatives that ordinarily wouldn’t be a problem because our skin would filter them out. But when applied post-needling, they are travelling inside the skin. This potentially triggers an immune reaction which can lead to skin sensitivity, allergic reactions and rashes." Granuloma is one such condition whereby white blood cells of the immune system engulf a foreign object but are unable to eliminate it, leading to granulated lumps under the skin.