Will Microneedling Get Rid Of My Acne Scars?

The Swiss Clinic Skin Roller is an at-home tool, with the 0.2mm needles creating micro-channels that absorb 300% more of the accompanying serum's active ingredients than if the serum was used alone. "It would be crazy not to combine the treatment with a topical product like a serum," skin expert and owner of Advance Skin Treatments, Debbie Thomas tells me. "The at-home devices are normally 0.2-0.3mm long, and are targeted to help with the penetration of products, making your home routine more effective. However, for the whole face, and if you have very problematic skin or really need the regenerating effects, it is better to get these stronger treatments done with a professional," she explains. "The needles are longer at 0.5mm and are for professional treatments only, because you don’t want to risk damaging your skin at home. These needles need to be in the hands of a professional."