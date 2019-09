Consider the scenario: long night out, full face of makeup, sweaty bar, lots of alcohol, home, then bed. Something missing? Yep. The (boring but necessary) requirement of taking off your makeup, the last thing anyone ever wants to do when bed is calling and you can’t see straight. And whether it's just after a long day at work or post-night out, it’s more important than you think: "There are no excuses if you want good skin," says London-based facialist, Vaishaly. "It takes seconds, not hours." The skin undergoes its repair and restore process at night so the cleaner your skin, the more pores can breathe, and the better the process can happen. Yes, beauty sleep really is a thing.