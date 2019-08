To tackle these blighters once and for all, Kate’s advice is to look at your regime, rather than applying some sort of miracle ointment/lotion to the spot (though I’ve noticed that twice-daily applications of La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo and The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% do seem to stop them getting too angry). ‘Twice-daily cleansing with something that has salicylic acid, plus gently exfoliating every day is a good start. Skip the balm or oil cleansers, go for gel, and make sure to scrupulously remove your makeup before exercising and shower immediately and thoroughly after finishing. This will help stop oil and bacteria clogging up in your pores," adds Kerr. Exfoliating will help with the cell turnover part, while cleansing with salicylic acid will help balance the bacteria and calm inflammation – Kerr recommends ZO Skin Health Offects Exfoliating Cleanser and Polish here. You could also look into getting something like the Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Acne Mask, which uses bacteria-killing blue light and inflammation-calming red light, and has the added benefit of making you look like Optimus Prime for 10 minutes a day.