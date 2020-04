If you're a fan of affordable and efficient skincare brands, it's likely you've already heard of them. (If not, you can read our honest review here .) Now available at Cult Beauty Look Fantastic and more recently Sephora in the US, The Inkey List makes skincare simple with a range of single-ingredient products including a retinol cream, glycolic acid toner and vitamin C serum to name a few. Even better, nothing exceeds the £15 mark. Dreamed up by skin experts Mark Curry and Colette Laxton (formerly of Boots' branding and product development team), the brand has just launched a free 24-hour online chat service – #askINKEY – to solve all of your skin dilemmas – and it's impressive.