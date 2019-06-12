"We go further up the supply chain to get the best ingredients direct from the source – the raw material suppliers," Mark and Colette told R29, which rules out paying over the odds for great skin. "This enables us to get premium grade ingredients without the premium price tag." But it isn't all about money. "We also focus on the formulations to make them incredible in their own right, keeping the packaging simple and informative (ingredients are labelled clearly on the side) and avoiding huge marketing budgets – there's no BS here," continued Mark. Everything in the range has been formulated by experts and scientists. "We even travelled the world over the last 18 weeks (that's how long it took to turn everything around) to ensure we personally signed off every formula. We're from a retail buying and product development background so want to be 100% hands-on with it."