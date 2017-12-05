This approach makes sense; it’s clear that Colette launched Lixir Skin with the aim of cutting through the noise and demystifying beauty. The brand has launched at a good time, and Colette knows her audience. We as consumers are far more savvy than we once were. Only a few years ago, beauty devotees wouldn’t have been aware of the differences between hyaluronic and glycolic acids but now even the most fair-weather skincare fan is switched on and knows the key ingredients in their hero products. And Colette’s second brand proposition is to reduce the number of these products we actually use. “Having done this for years, people would ask me, ‘Do you have a separate cupboard of ingredients for the eyes, the neck, the lips?’ and so on. The answer is no. Yes, the skin around the eye is a little thinner than the rest, but a wrinkle is a wrinkle. The idea that an ingredient works on this wrinkle, but not that one? Hello?”