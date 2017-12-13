2017 has proved an exciting and eventful year for beauty, for fans and industry players alike.
It was the year we embraced vegan products, weighed up the benefits of both synthetic and natural ingredients, and reached for the scissors to crop our hair. Blonde in all its shades – from cream soda to champagne – reigned supreme, as did sparkly, shimmery makeup.
We’ve had long-anticipated UK launches, bricks-and-mortar store openings, and landmark government bans, but while there’s been more diversity in campaigns and makeup ranges, the media has at times struggled to keep up, being called out for conspicuously altering images of women’s natural beauty.
This year was a thrilling one for all things skincare, makeup and hair – let's hope 2018 brings more diversity and representation, more creative techniques, and more innovative launches.
