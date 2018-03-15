Veganism is on the rise. There's been a 90% increase in Google searches for the term, chefs like King Senathit are bringing their vegan feasts to the masses by way of JME and east London food markets, and supermarkets like Sainsbury's are doubling their plant-milk offerings.
One of the most exciting developments for the plant devotees among us is the boom in vegan beauty. With committed brands like Kat Von D providing bold and bright makeup without compromising the welfare of animals, and the likes of Hourglass pledging to be 100% vegan by 2020, it's a brilliant time to champion ethical and conscious beauty.
From high-tech skincare to nourishing hair products by way of popping makeup, click through to see our pick of the best vegan products and vegan brands stepping up their green game.