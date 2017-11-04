The Best Vegan Beauty Products You Aren't Using Yet — But Should

As evidenced by a whopping 90% increase in Google searches for the word "vegan" worldwide, veganism is majorly on the rise. Of course, it goes without saying that one of the most exciting developments for the plant devotees among us is the boom in vegan beauty.
With committed cruelty-free brands like Kat Von D already providing bold, bright, high-impact makeup without compromising the welfare of any of our furry friends, and the likes of Hourglass pledging to make every one of its products 100% vegan by 2020, it's quite a good time to champion ethical and conscious beauty — and we couldn't be more ready for it.
From high-tech skin care to nourishing hair products by way of must-have makeup, click through to see our pick of the best vegan products and vegan brands stepping up their green game right now. This is only just the beginning.