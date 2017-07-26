No, You're Not Imagining It — Every Celeb Has A Buzz Cut Right Now

It used to be that if you chopped your hair off, you could expect an Oscar. (Just ask Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.) These days, it's another line on the contract — and more actresses are picking up the buzzer for roles than ever before.
But, it's not just for the job. A lot of celebs are making (or keeping) the style because they damn well feel like it, too. And it makes sense: buzz cuts are low-maintenance, flattering, and cool in more ways than one — especially during the summer.
Ahead, check out all the stars currently rocking buzz cuts and grown-out versions of them. And get ready: This is not a short list...