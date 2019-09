It seems like winning an Oscar would make any actor excited. But Anne Hathaway wasn't happy when she was awarded best performance by an actress in a supporting rolefor her portrayal of Fantine in Les Misérables. Instead, she was still recovering from the intensity of the film.In the movie, Hathaway's character sells her hair and teeth and becomes a sex worker in order to support her daughter."I felt very uncomfortable," she told the The Guardian . "I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn’t come back yet. Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don’t feel which is uncomplicated happiness."If you watch the video of her acceptance, she does seem overwhelmed. She told Harpar's Bazaar that she was accused of being "inauthentic" during the speech.