It seems like winning an Oscar would make any actor excited. But Anne Hathaway wasn't happy when she was awarded best performance by an actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of Fantine in Les Misérables. Instead, she was still recovering from the intensity of the film.
In the movie, Hathaway's character sells her hair and teeth and becomes a sex worker in order to support her daughter.
"I felt very uncomfortable," she told the The Guardian. "I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn’t come back yet. Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don’t feel which is uncomplicated happiness."
If you watch the video of her acceptance, she does seem overwhelmed. She told Harpar's Bazaar that she was accused of being "inauthentic" during the speech.
"I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime, and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings," she told the The Guardian.
"I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time," she remembers. "That’s the truth and that’s what happened. It sucks. But what you learn from it is that you only feel like you can die from embarrassment, you don’t actually die."
