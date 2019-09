Grown Up Glitter: The Most Sparkly Beauty Drops (So Far)

What makes this year's take different from the last? Glitter grew up for SS18 and makeup artists made the trend so wearable for party season that we're taking inspiration from next year's looks now. It's goodbye to loud and brash festival glitter, and hello subtle, worn-in shimmer. At Topshop, Lynsey Alexander created a night-out-in-Soho eye , sweeping turquoise and fuchsia metallics over lids with her finger for an imperfect finish. '80s high-shine violets were spread across eyes onto cheeks at Clio Peppiatt and Sophia Webster , while Isamaya Ffrench gave Ryan Lo's girls glitter-dipped false eyelashes. King of alternative glitz Ashish had Bumble and Bumble hair stylist Ali Pirzadeh place glitter in models' hair, and over at Shrimps, makeup artist Lucy Burt placed sequins on lips.