Grown Up Glitter: The Most Sparkly Beauty Drops (So Far)

This season, we're looking for holographic shine, disco ball glitter, and sequinned shimmer to brighten up the year's shortest days.
What makes this year's take different from the last? Glitter grew up for SS18 and makeup artists made the trend so wearable for party season that we're taking inspiration from next year's looks now. It's goodbye to loud and brash festival glitter, and hello subtle, worn-in shimmer. At Topshop, Lynsey Alexander created a night-out-in-Soho eye, sweeping turquoise and fuchsia metallics over lids with her finger for an imperfect finish. '80s high-shine violets were spread across eyes onto cheeks at Clio Peppiatt and Sophia Webster, while Isamaya Ffrench gave Ryan Lo's girls glitter-dipped false eyelashes. King of alternative glitz Ashish had Bumble and Bumble hair stylist Ali Pirzadeh place glitter in models' hair, and over at Shrimps, makeup artist Lucy Burt placed sequins on lips.
It isn't just makeup artists and catwalk looks inspiring our party beauty, though. The release of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty holiday capsule, The Galaxy Collection, and Christopher Kane's NARS collaboration, Chrome Collection, have ensured our makeup bags are filled with glistening treats. And of course, makeup maestro Pat McGrath has been championing the glint and glimmer for some time.
This spring we're embracing all the fun and play of seasonal shine, in the most contemporary way possible. Click through to find the makeup products and collections we're loving right now.