Ashish Explores Darkness, Hope & Dreams In His Star-Studded SS18 Collection

But it wasn't just the harpist's soft notes and the twinkling set that drifted us into the nebulous land of sleep; from the bold first look Ashish invited us into his dream vision, with a glittering silver skirt worn with a black hoodie bearing the silver words 'Good Mourning'. "I was actually feeling kind of sad this season," Ashish told us post-show. "We live in dark times. It was that Martin Luther King quote that in darkness, you see stars; it’s about finding hope in dark times. I wanted to channel that energy into something beautiful. I just felt like I don’t want to be celebrating colours because everything that is going on is just so dark. But in that darkness is hope, so there are still a million sparkles and sequins. I wanted it to be a cathartic experience. I feel like I staged my own funeral!"