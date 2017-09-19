But it wasn't just the harpist's soft notes and the twinkling set that drifted us into the nebulous land of sleep; from the bold first look Gupta invited us into his dream vision, with a glittering silver skirt worn with a black hoodie bearing the silver words "Good Mourning." "I was actually feeling kind of sad this season," he said. "We live in dark times. It was that Martin Luther King Jr. quote that in darkness, you see stars; it’s about finding hope in dark times. I wanted to channel that energy into something beautiful. I just felt like I don’t want to be celebrating colors because everything that is going on is just so dark. But in that darkness is hope, so there are still a million sparkles and sequins. I wanted it to be a cathartic experience. I feel like I staged my own funeral!"