Glitter Is The Answer To All Your Fall Beauty Questions

What is it about wearing glitter in the fall and winter that just feels so right? Perhaps it's the fact that all that glimmer and shine is the polar opposite of the natural, fuss-free beauty we embrace in the warmer months; maybe it's our way of gearing up for Christmas and New Year's Eve, our makeup bag mirroring the fairy lights with which we deck the halls in our daydreams of an Instagram-ready life that does not involve arguing about politics with our second cousins at the dinner table on Christmas Eve. Or it could be our antidote to the dreary weather, long nights, and lack of vitamin D that the season inevitably brings.
Whatever it is that draws us in year on year, 2017 is no different: We're looking for holographic shine, disco-ball glitter, and sequined shimmer to brighten up the year's shortest days. But what makes this year's take different from the last? Glitter grew up a little, and the newest crop of sparkle-laced products is so irresistible for party season that we're planning ahead big time. It's goodbye to loud and brash festival glitter, and hello, subtle, worn-in shimmer. This autumn and winter we're embracing all the fun and festivity of seasonal shine, in the freshest, most modern way possible.
Ahead, the shadows, liners, and lip colors we're using to get our heads in the holiday game. And no, there's no such thing as too early to talk about holiday beauty — it is the most wonderful time of the year, after all.