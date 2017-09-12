On Your Marks, The Second Christopher Kane x NARS Collaboration Is Coming

London Fashion Week is fast approaching and alongside our anticipation for SS18 collections comes another reason to celebrate: NARS has just announced its second collaboration with Scottish designer Christopher Kane. The designer is recognised for his signature eclecticism and ability to elevate ready-to-wear pieces with noteworthy fabrics, trims, and embellishment. The collection, Chrome Couture, is a limited edition curation of iridescent lipsticks and prismatic eyeshadows.
This isn't the first time makeup giant NARS has championed Kane's aesthetic. Having worked on his shows since 2012, a following makeup line seemed only fitting. Kane's inaugural line, NEONEUTRAL, was launched for his SS15 show, and featured both '80s-inspired neon brights and wearable neutrals and nudes. A clear win for both brands, who could forget the social media frenzy that ensued? NARS encouraged its UK and US following (loyal Narsissists) to tweet about the designer collaboration, triggering hammers that smashed into orbs containing the line at a Manhattan studio. The fans who sent the final tweet that cracked the orbs, won the collection. That's what you call a successful social media moment.
Of course, Kane isn't the only artist to have inspired NARS collections. From Greek artist and YSL fabric pattern designer Konstantin Kakanias and photographer Sarah Moon to actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, the makeup brand continually innovates and inspires its audience with new colour ways, packaging and textures. In fact, Kane's collection isn't the sole upcoming NARS line we're excited for: the brand has created an homage to groundbreaking surrealist artist Man Ray, hitting shelves this autumn.
With Chrome Couture featuring a universally flattering soft nude lipstick that creates a subtle holographic sheen (£23.00), and an electrifying palette of pearlescent and metallic eyeshadows (£34.00), it's hard not to draw comparisons between the line and Kane's gleaming AW17 collection. Is this a sign of what's to come next week at the designer's SS18 show? We can only wait and see. In the meantime, keep your eyes on the clock and count down the minutes until Chrome Couture drops – we guarantee it'll be your go-to sparkle and shine this winter.
Chrome Couture is available exclusively at the NARS London Boutique (9 King Street Boutique in Covent Garden) and www.narscosmetics.co.uk on Monday 18th September, immediately following Christopher Kane’s Spring/Summer 2018 runway show.
