On Your Marks, The Second Christopher Kane x NARS Collaboration Is Coming

With Chrome Couture featuring a universally flattering soft nude lipstick that creates a subtle holographic sheen (£23.00), and an electrifying palette of pearlescent and metallic eyeshadows (£34.00), it's hard not to draw comparisons between the line and Kane's gleaming AW17 collection. Is this a sign of what's to come next week at the designer's SS18 show? We can only wait and see. In the meantime, keep your eyes on the clock and count down the minutes until Chrome Couture drops – we guarantee it'll be your go-to sparkle and shine this winter.