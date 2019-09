On Your Marks, The Second Christopher Kane x NARS Collaboration Is Coming

This isn't the first time makeup giant NARS has championed Kane's aesthetic. Having worked on his shows since 2012, a following makeup line seemed only fitting. Kane's inaugural line, NEONEUTRAL, was launched for his SS15 show, and featured both '80s-inspired neon brights and wearable neutrals and nudes. A clear win for both brands, who could forget the social media frenzy that ensued? NARS encouraged its UK and US following (loyal Narsissists) to tweet about the designer collaboration , triggering hammers that smashed into orbs containing the line at a Manhattan studio. The fans who sent the final tweet that cracked the orbs, won the collection. That's what you call a successful social media moment.