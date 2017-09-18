Despite the fanciful detailing, there’s certainly an aesthetic evolution since last season. “I think this collection is more delicate, feminine, and refined,” Sophia tells Refinery29. “We have a lot of success on the red carpet, so we wanted to include rich fabrics like satin, velvet, and crystal detailing”. So how can we wear this collection outside of the nymph and fairy-laden forest? “I’ve made sure there’s a flat and mid-heeled shoe in every grouping. I was wearing the ruched ribbon mules yesterday with my jeans and a white shirt. I think you can style my pieces however you like, whether it’s with a fabulous dress or jeans and a T-shirt.”