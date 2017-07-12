You studied at Cordwainers College (UAL) and The Royal College of Art. Do you think university or college is crucial for a career in design or was working with Nicholas Kirkwood equally as valuable?

At college and university, you learn in-depth about the technical process of shoemaking. I believe that to be a shoe designer you really need to understand the construction of shoes and how a pattern is cut. I think the degree course at Cordwainers is really special, as it allows you to spend time both studying and gaining experience in the industry. The experiences I had from the three years working as Nicholas’ assistant designer was really valuable as it afforded me the opportunity to apply my knowledge in a real setting. Being part of the early years at Kirkwood from scratch taught me how to be resourceful with minimal team and budget, I really got to learn how to start a shoe business.