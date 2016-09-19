Since her launch barely four years ago, Sophia Webster’s unfaltering dedication to a joyful, colourful and playful aesthetic has burned bright in a sea of athleisure and minimalism. This season, she’s taken it up a notch, amplifying her signature aesthetic with an intoxicating jungle-icious colour palette that’s straight out of the rainforest. Block colours, more metallics and heaps of embellishment... Webster has basically managed to accessorise her accessories with a jewelled, intricate detail that will set this apart as a standout collection for her.



The 31-year old’s SS17 offering, which caters for every heel-preference – high, low and chunky – was served up in a characteristically delightful fashion in the heart of London’s Soho, with models swinging in bird cages to the sound of '60s classics.



“We’re very agile, as a design company” says Webster when we catch her at this, her ninth London Fashion Week presentation. “I think there’s definitely a real need for flats and sneakers in the collection. We have a really broad collection now.” This broad collection consists of perspex heels, muled slides, mid heights and chunky curved platforms, all on show in exquisite gilded cages. Fans of Webster's will know that the designer has a taste for the fantastical (last season she took inspiration from Tim Burton) and this collection is no exception.



