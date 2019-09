It's been a busy couple of months for London-based shoe designer Sophia Webster. In March she won this year's BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, beating Emilia Wickstead, Mother of Pearl, Osman and Prism to scoop the prestigious prize, supported by British Vogue, Burberry, Harrods, Paul Smith and Topshop. And now today, less than two months later, Webster has opened the doors to her first store on London's most luxury shopping destination, Mount Street. Not bad for someone who made their debut in SS13. But with previous experience assisting Nicholas Kirkwood and an MA from the Royal College of Art, specialising in footwear, it's no wonder Webster has hit the big time so swiftly.With 702k followers on Instagram , an incredibly successful e-commerce site, and Snapchat, Webster has a very loyal fanbase who are understandably excited about the opening of the new retail space. In fact, after posting preview images on Snapchat earlier this week, three eager fans made a trip to the store before its official launch to get the first look.The vibrant, floral and fluffy new retail space showcases the latest shoe and handbag collections, in-store exclusives as well as Sophia's full evening, bridal and mini collections. Sophia collaborated on the design with Studio XAG’s Xavier Sheriff and Gemma Ruse, together with Simone Suss from Studio Suss, to create an inviting, intimate space which encapsulates her signature style and fun approach to fashion.