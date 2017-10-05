Rihanna's highly-anticipated makeup line, Fenty Beauty, has garnered rave reviews, sell out status, and beauty tutorials. It's been an exciting launch, and yet somehow the polymath is already releasing her second batch of products.
Of course, if we've learned anything about Rihanna, it's that she won't stop until she's the baddest in the business. Naturally, it seems like her next step to beauty domination is a follow-up capsule line: The Galaxy Collection.
Fenty Beauty's launch was special for a few reasons, including the fact that it included dual highlighters, a long awaited inclusive shade range, and an universal lip gloss. Will Fenty Beauty's holiday launch will hold even more star power?
Of course it will. There will be sparkle galore, with "glitzed-out lipsticks, twinkling glosses, transforming metallic-to-glitter eyeliner, and a hypnotic eyeshadow palette of mega-reflective shades." Party season is upon us, and clearly Rihanna knew what she wanted to deliver with this collection: "Glitter on glitter on glitter. That's what The Galaxy Collection is all about, no exception."
So, what makes it more Fenty Beauty and less tired Christmas gift set? Of course, the out-of-this-world holographic packaging will look pretty on our bathroom shelf all year long, but the multidimensional colours are what's fuelling our lust for the collection. From glittering garnets to sparkling peaches, via emerald glitter and iridescent violet, The Galaxy Collection will ensure your makeup is the most lit in the room.
Luckily, we don't have to wait too long to add the line to our wish lists. The entire collection drops at Harvey Nichols on October 13th, so you have plenty of time to buy the gift set for your best friend (and one for yourself).
