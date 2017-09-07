Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Products Drop Today — & We Tried Them First

Rihanna spent most of her energy focusing on the 40 foundation shades — the thing that was closest to her heart out of the entire project. "I wanted things that I love. Then I also wanted things that girls of all skin tones could fall in love with," Rihanna says. "That was really important for me. In every product I was like: ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between.’ There’s red undertones, green undertones, blue undertones, pink undertones, yellow undertones — you never know, so you want people to appreciate the product and not feel like: ‘Oh that’s cute, but it only looks good on her." The marketing for the campaign is equally inclusive, with "It" models like Duckie Thot, Paloma Elsesser, Halima Aden, Slick Woods, and more fronting the line.