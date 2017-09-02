Rihanna’s Makeup Line Is Hitting Sephora & We Can't Wait

After months of anticipation, Rihanna’s new beauty line is finally here.
On Friday the Rihanna dropped the official campaign video, featuring a who’s who of the hottest models in her new makeup line.
“This is @FentyBeauty. Head to a @sephora, #sephorainJCP or @harveynichols store to get an exclusive behind-the scenes look!” read the caption. The diverse lineup features models Duckie Thot, Halima Aden, and Slick Woods, to name a few. The campaign has already been celebrated for showcasing such a range of faces. The collection will be available nationwide at Sephora on September 8.
If you want to know what to expect (and get your hands on the line in advance), exclusive previews of the collection are available for users of the Sephora App. And for those who need it now, she just shared a look at her highlight duo on Instagram this morning, giving the world a glipse at Moscow Mule and Ginger Beige.
Despite Rihanna remaining fairly quiet since announcing her foray into beauty last year, she’s dropped some previews on her Instagram account over the last few months. In July she posted a photo of herself clad in a pink two-piece number during a press stop on the red carpet for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. She simply captioned the photo “Face by @fentybeauty.” The image featured a flawless-looking Rih, awash in a translucent pink and coral makeup look.
The star also reportedly wore her own makeup with her now iconic Met Gala look. Then there was that time she revealed to fans that she was, in fact, wearing her own highlighter after someone asked about her makeup. The crowd actually went wild after hearing her reply, “It’s mine.”
No, really...
Check out the video below. Let the countdown begin.
