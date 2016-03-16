Anyone who's given birth before knows that active labor can last for hours. While waiting, some women read books, others watch TV, and some slap on a full face of makeup. New York-based makeup artist, Alaha Karimi of @MakeupByAlaha, chose the latter to pass the time.
While Karimi beat her face, her sister documented the process and posted the photos to Instagram. Soon after, the photos became a viral sensation garnering thousands of Likes and comments. Most commenters expressed their support for Karimi and her clear passion for beauty. "#Goals. I want to be her best friend…" said Instagram user, @tyalexandria. "This is me if I ever have a kid — making that grand entrance hahaha," said another user, @___shellybelly.
Despite the bevy of positive comments, some users criticized Karimi for applying makeup during childbirth. "Others called me an idiot for 'putting looks before the baby,'" she told BuzzFeed News.
But Karimi made sure to ask her doctor if it was safe to apply makeup while waiting in the maternity ward. For her, it was simply a fun way to take her mind off the pain. To quote the new mother herself: “Don’t make yourself miserable during labour, do something you love! As long as your doctor is okay with it, cake that foundation on and enjoy your day!" she says. We couldn't agree more.
