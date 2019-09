A cut like Jennifer Hudson's will bring peoples' eyes up when they look at you — and that's never a bad thing. Hairstylist and extension specialist Adel Chabbi says that when it comes to lifting your face, the shorter the hair, the better."To create the appearance that one's cheekbones are sharper or more defined, [it helps to] keep hair off the face. Long hair overall [can] drag the appearance down and create heavy weight," he says.Of course, a pixie isn't for everyone, but even just a trim in general will help. "A lot of times, when the hair is grown too long, it loses shape and will make a face look tired or not as fresh," says Liu. "By bringing up the length a little bit, or adding some layers, you can give the hair [new] life."