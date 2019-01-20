Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
How To Contour
Beauty
I Tested Kylie Cosmetics' Setting Powder
by
Thatiana Diaz
More from How To Contour
Beauty
The Best Contour Kits For Instant Cheekbones — No Matter Your Skill Level
Thatiana Diaz
Jan 20, 2019
Beauty
Rihanna's Makeup Artist Gave Me A Makeover — & This Is What I Looked Like
Mi-Anne Chan
Jan 7, 2019
Beauty
How To Contour For Every Skin Tone
Us
Dec 4, 2018
Beauty
10 Beauty Secrets For Getting The Perfect Driver's License P...
Yes, we know drivers licenses are not glamour shots — they are serious pieces of ID that help law enforcement officials identify us and keep potential
by
Us
Beauty
Rihanna's First YouTube Tutorial Proves That Highlighter Is ...
As the YouTube beauty world explodes with influencer feuds and never-ending drama, Rihanna —being the beam of light that she is in the industry — has
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Two YouTube Stars Gave Me A Makeover — Here's What I Looked ...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Orange Blush Is Trending For Fall — & It's Surprisingly Wear...
Bold blush is officially back in style. Over the past few months we dipped our cheekbones in soft tints — bubblegum pinks and sweet shades of cheery red
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This MAC x Nyma Tang Lipstick Will Replace Your Ruby Woo
Collaborating with everyone from late R&B legends to drag queens in red leather boots, MAC Cosmetics has always leaned into diverse influencer
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Under-$10 Bronzers Will Give You Glowy Summer Skin In Seconds
For those of us who don't have the luxury of letting our limbs fry poolside at the Hamptons all summer long (or simply don't want all that unnecessary sun
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Beauty Products Nigerian Women Swear By
You can't scroll through Pinterest or Instagram's Explore page without seeing at least one Nigerian beauty blogger slaying in all of her melanated glory.
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
9 Flash-Approved Setting Powders Perfect For Dark Skin Tones
Imagine spending a good chunk of your Friday night color correcting, concealing, applying your foundation, and contouring only to have your hard work melt
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Kim Kardashian's Latest Makeup Launch Has A Sweet Backstory
A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Mar 26, 2018 at 8:10am PDT Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic have teamed up for video tutorials, reality
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Perfect Highlighter For When You Just Want To Look Really Dewy
There's a phenomenon that I like to call the "afternoon glow" — not to be confused with Starland Vocal Band's 1976 hit "Afternoon Delight" — where,
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
2018 Makeup Trends You'll Actually Want To Wear
My 75-year-old great aunt has a sign in her kitchen that reads: "Life is too short, lick the bowl." Sure, that wall hanging may have been a simple piece
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Under-The-Radar Bronzer Is Finally Getting The Attention It ...
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Our Editors' Favorite Drugstore Contour Kits For Every Skin ...
At this point in the game, we've pretty much got the technique of contouring down pat. And several of us have Kim Kardashian to thanks for that. The star
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
One Of These Cult Highlighters Is Sold Every Minute
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
29 New Year's Eve Beauty Looks No One Else Will Be Wearing
There are a lot of traditions that surround New Years Eve, from the puzzling (why do we drop a giant ball from the sky in the middle of Times Square?) to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
5 Alternatives To This Best Selling Highlighting Palette
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
What I Looked Like After Wearing THESE Drugstore Beauty Buys For ...
2017 has been a great year for drugstore beauty. We've seen brands partner with supermodels of the moment, launch cheaper alternatives to pricy high-end
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Pitted A $50 Holographic Highlighter Against A $10 One — & Here...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Wore Halloween Makeup Like Regular Makeup—& This Is My Unfilter...
Raise your hand if this has ever happened to you: It's mid-October and the pressure to put together a killer Halloween costume is high. You head over to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
You Need Zero Skills To Nail The Latest Cool-Girl Makeup Trend
When it comes to highlighting, nearly every part of the face has had its moment in the sun (pun intended). Think: The cheekbones, brow bones, tip of the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Tried Fenty Beauty's New Highlighter — & This Is What I
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Is
Why The Glossier Skin Always Looks So Good
The models in Glossier's impossibly glowy ads have a lot working in their favor: a professional makeup artist, studio lighting, and — let's face it —
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Here's How To Spot A Fake KKW Beauty Product
Will the real KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Kit please stand up? It was only a matter of time before Kim Kardashian West's namesake beauty brand
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
I Wore These 5 New Cult Beauty Buys For A Whole Day — Here'...
Raise your hand if you've ever lusted after a pair of Zara pants that came and went faster than you could scrounge up the cash to hit "Add To Cart." The
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
5 Alternatives To This Sold Out Drugstore Highlighter
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Both Kim & Kylie Are Being Sued Over Their Beauty Lines
If long waves, contoured cheekbones, and an affinity for bandage dresses run in the Kardashian-Jenner family — so apparently do lawsuits. Today, both
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Colourpop's Newest Product Is Totally Unexpected
When ColourPop first arrived on the scene with its $6 Kylie Lip Kit dupes and $5 pigmented shadows, we knew the brand was going to be a hit. Now, it seems
by
Jen Anderson
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted