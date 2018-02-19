This Under-The-Radar Bronzer Is Finally Getting The Attention It Deserves

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
On paper, bronzer seems like a miracle product. A big ol' pan of powder that can take your skin from hasn't-seen-the-light-of-day-in-two-months to just-got-back-from-a-sabbatical-in-Bali? Sounds great, in theory, but it's not easy to get right. Too red, and you'll look like you fell asleep in a tanning bed; too dry, and you'll end up with patchy, inconsistent color; too shimmery, and you'll go from sun-kissed to disco ball real fast.
When we find one that manages to warm up our complexion realistically, we hold on to it — tight. Han Cosmetic's Bronzer is one of those finds — and we're not the only ones obsessed with it.
The bronzer is sold out in all available shades on Birchbox, which is really saying something considering that Han, a cruelty-free and generally "green" indie brand, isn't necessarily the buzziest name in the business. The bronzer blends easily and never looks ruddy on our skin. It also helps that it smells like chocolate, thanks to the cocoa powder in the formula.
Thankfully, it's still available at Credo Beauty, but if you miss your chance to buy or simply want another option, keep on scrolling.
