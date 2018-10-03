Bold blush is officially back in style. Over the past few months we dipped our cheekbones in soft tints — bubblegum pinks and sweet shades of cheery red that were quintessentially summer — and they were stunning. But for fall, the color du jour actually packs a brighter punch. Enter: The season of orange.
The shade works on every skin tone under the sun, but you might need an experimental attitude when taking on this look. Though a screaming tangerine color might look like a 5-year-old's finger paint when coming out of the tube, a teensy dot blended onto the apples of your cheeks or draped under your cheekbones will deliver a healthy, sun-kissed version of your face with zero bronzer or highlighter required.
Ahead, shop the creamy orange blushes we're stocking for fall (including one that's only $3 at Target). Hop on board, because trust us, an earthy, tan flush will look so fresh with that new cable knit sweater.
