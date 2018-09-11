15 New Beauty Products Models Are Wearing At Fashion Week

Even if you're not 100% certain of the correct pronunciation of Proenza Schouler (you're not alone) you can still glean inspiration from New York Fashion Week. The runways serve as a preview of the newest fashion, this we know, but it's also where designers reveal the coolest new beauty products you're about to see everywhere. That means you can get a first glimpse at the more attainable lipsticks and eyeshadows that will be hitting shelves this fall — no matter your fashion IQ.
From Lancôme and MAC to Nars and Stila, all the big names in beauty debuted surprise launches on the faces of models like Kaia Gerber at fashion week this season. Fun fact: They're way more affordable than any oversized handbag you drooled over as it floated down the runway. Ahead, get your first look at all the new beauty products spotted at NYFW thus far.
