15 New Beauty Products Models Are Wearing At Fashion Week

Even if you're not 100% certain of the correct pronunciation of Proenza Schouler (you're not alone) you can still glean inspiration from New York Fashion Week . The runways serve as a preview of the newest fashion, this we know, but it's also where designers reveal the coolest new beauty products you're about to see everywhere. That means you can get a first glimpse at the more attainable lipsticks and eyeshadows that will be hitting shelves this fall — no matter your fashion IQ.