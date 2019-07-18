Charlotte Tilbury Just Upgraded Everyone's Favorite Lipstick Range

Sometimes a single shade or product can become a brand's lifeblood. Nars and Orgasm go hand in hand; Urban Decay became synonymous with Naked (RIP); and when our favorite redheaded makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury brought the world Pillow Talk, cult status soon followed.
Since launching the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat lip liner back in 2013, the mauve-rose shade has been endorsed by countless celebrities and consistently sells out each time it's restocked. The Pillow Talk demand became so hot, Charlotte and Co. decided to give fans even more with an entire makeup collection inspired by the shade, which, unsurprisingly, was a megahit.
The first-edition Pillow Talk collection featured an eyeshadow quad Kristen Bell swears by and a powder blush compact, and now there's a lipstick extension called Pillow Talk Diamonds. Click ahead to shop the two new shimmery lip shades, plus the rest of the Pillow Talk makeup collection.
