A nightmare, whether real or merely a figment of our imagination, is something you don't ever want to come true. Our worst nightmares? Well, those are subjective. For Democrats, it's a second presidential term for Donald Trump. For a cinephile, it's a Godfather reboot. For a beauty lover, it's simple: Urban Decay's Naked Palette being discontinued. And unfortunately, that's exactly what's about to happen — and soon.
Yes, the day has come to pour one out for the best-selling eyeshadow palette. The original Naked Palette, which launched with instantaneous high praise back in 2010, is leaving retailer shelves for good. The palette features 12 shadows, ranging from a warm taupe to a bold blue, and has a variety of finishes from matte to shimmer. Over the last eight years, it's become a coveted makeup item that's worth more than Kylie Jenner (it's brought in over $1 billion in sales for the brand). It's also led to many spin-off palettes, including Naked2, Naked3, Naked Heat, and Naked Basics.
Advertisement
But why would a palette that, reportedly, Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton love be discontinued? "The Naked Palette has been a total game-changer and category creator, leading the palette category for the last eight years," the brand explains in a press release. "It’s become a staple in everyone’s makeup collection, and we’re so proud of that. But they say if you’re going to go out, you should go out on top, so it’s time to do that. And, we need to make room for what’s next."
To pay tribute to the long-time love for the palette, the brand gathered together industry gurus and fans of the best-selling product to mourn the loss. Prepare to go through the five stages of grief with Kandee Johnson, Christen Dominique, Katy DeGroot, Shayla Mitchell, Chrisspy, and Urban Decay brand ambassador Nicole Richie. But don't spend too much time sniffling.
If you want a chance at owning a Naked Palette — or five — you better put the tissues away and get out your credit card. Beginning August 23, the original Naked palette will be 50% off across all retailers, including the brand's site and Sephora. Once the product inventory is gone, there will not be a restock — and this Naked palette death appears to be permanent. No Jon Snow trickery here.
The era of the original Naked palette might be ending (the rest of its iterations will still be available), but you can smile knowing that $54 was probably the best you ever spent. Like Albus Dumbledore once said, "To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure."
Advertisement