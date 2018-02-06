Little palette, MAJOR???. Get ready to create looks that are flat-out-fire with Naked Petite Heat ??? With 5 matte shades plus one demi-matte highlighting shade, you have everything you need to create endless sizzling eye looks. Check out our IG stories to see when Naked Petite Heat is coming to you! #UrbanDecay
We'll always be able to find a little more space in our makeup bags for a new palette, especially when it's as red-hot as the latest offering from Urban Decay. Yesterday, the brand known for its neutral, 12-shade Naked eyeshadow palettes teased a new addition to the family. Introducing Urban Decay's Naked Petite Heat palette: a travel-friendly, compact update of the Heat palette that dropped last June.
Featuring six shades, the new mini palette includes five matte pigments and one shimmery highlight. Inhale is a cream demi-matte; Vibrate offers a soft nude matte; Hot Spell is a terracotta matte; Wild Thing is a burnt orange matte; Heist is a rich cayenne matte; and Strike is a reddish-brown matte.
Advertisement
The Naked Petite Heat palette won't be available until February 22, but Nicole Richie is already a fan. Urban Decay's founder Wende Zomnir shared a picture of the designer and style star — who is the face of the campaign — wearing the reddish shadows.
Urban Decay also took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting the first picture of the palette to its near-10 million followers with the caption: "Little palette, MAJOR???. Get ready to create looks that are flat-out-fire with Naked Petite Heat ??? With 5 matte shades plus one demi-matte highlighting shade, you have everything you need to create endless sizzling eye looks. Check out our IG stories to see when Naked Petite Heat is coming to you!"
The fan-favorite beauty brand also shared swatches of the shades, plus images of three different models of varying skin tones wearing eye looks from the palette. It may be damn near freezing outside, but this handbag-sized palette is about to add some serious heat for spring.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement