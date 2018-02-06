Little palette, MAJOR???. Get ready to create looks that are flat-out-fire with Naked Petite Heat ??? With 5 matte shades plus one demi-matte highlighting shade, you have everything you need to create endless sizzling eye looks. Check out our IG stories to see when Naked Petite Heat is coming to you! #UrbanDecay

A post shared by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:38am PST