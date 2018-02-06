Little palette, MAJOR???. Get ready to create looks that are flat-out-fire with Naked Petite Heat ??? With 5 matte shades plus one demi-matte highlighting shade, you have everything you need to create endless sizzling eye looks. Check out our IG stories to see when Naked Petite Heat is coming to you! #UrbanDecay
We'll always be able to find a little more space in our makeup bags for a new palette, especially when it's as red-hot as the latest offering from Urban Decay. Yesterday, the brand adored for its sellout 12-shade neutral eyeshadow palettes teased a new addition to the family. Introducing Urban Decay's Naked Petite Heat palette, a travel-friendly, compact update of the Heat palette that dropped last June. Featuring six shades, the new miniature palette includes five matte pigments and one shimmery highlight. 'Inhale' is a cream demi-matte, 'Vibrate' offers a soft nude matte, 'Hot Spell' is a terracotta matte, 'Wild Thing' is a scorched orange matte, 'Heist' is a rich cayenne matte and 'Strike' is a rich reddish brown matte.
The Naked Petite Heat palette won't be available until 22nd March for £26 at urbandecay.co.uk and nationwide but Nicole Richie is already a fan. Urban Decay's founder Wende Zomnir shared a picture of the designer and style star, who is the face of the campaign, rocking the reddish tones and we can't wait to recreate the look.
Urban Decay also took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting the first picture of the palette to their near-10 million followers with the caption: "Little palette, MAJOR???. Get ready to create looks that are flat-out-fire with Naked Petite Heat ??? With 5 matte shades plus one demi-matte highlighting shade, you have everything you need to create endless sizzling eye looks. Check out our IG stories to see when Naked Petite Heat is coming to you!"
The cult beauty brand also shared swatches of the shades as well as images of three different models of varying skin tones, wearing eye looks from the palette. It may be almost freezing outside but this handbag-sized palette is about to add some serious heat for spring.
