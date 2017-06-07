The term 'cult beauty product' is overused by beauty editors and makeup obsessives alike but if ever there was a cult beauty product, then Urban Decay’s Naked palettes undoubtedly tick the box. Some of the most popular beauty products of all time, each one of its neutral (and universally flattering) shades is more pigmented and more wearable than most market alternatives, consistently earning rave reviews from loyal fans all over the world.
And just in time for summer, Urban Decay has turned up the heat: its latest 12-shadow palette has arrived. Its fifth offering, the Naked Heat Palette, is a sunset paradise, with coppers, burnt oranges, and ambers adding a flash of colour to your makeup bag. Ranging from a pale base shadow through to a scorched brown, the palette offers a buildable range that will look at home on both sunny days and hot summer nights.
The Naked Heat Palette, £39.50, is available exclusively for a limited pre-sale on the brand’s website starting 12th June. If you’re not already an Urban Decay Beauty Junkie, you’ll have to wait until 30th June.
