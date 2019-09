Urban Decay’s Naked palettes will go down in history as some of the most popular beauty products of all time. For good reason, too: Each one of its neutral shades have proven to be more pigmented, more wearable than most eyeshadows on the market, consistently earning rave reviews from makeup enthusiasts everywhere. But the holy grail product is about to be upstaged by something way cooler — or, err, hotter — with its newest addition: the Naked Heat Palette.