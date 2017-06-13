Update: Yesterday, Urban Decay released its new Naked Heat Palette exclusively to UD Beauty Junkies — and the launch was so hot, it's already sold out. In fact, it was only 13 hours (!) before every single one was gone. But don't worry, you'll have another chance to scoop it up in 18 days.
Starting June 30, the flamin' hot palette will be available on the brand's site. And — in the event it sells out, again — here's plan C: Starting July 13, everyone will be able to shop the fiery product at both Sephora and Ulta Beauty. Is it just us, or are we getting déjà vu from when the OG Naked Palette dropped seven years ago?
This story was originally published on June 6, 2017.
Urban Decay’s Naked palettes will go down in history as some of the most popular beauty products of all time. For good reason, too: Each one of its neutral shades have proven to be more pigmented, more wearable than most eyeshadows on the market, consistently earning rave reviews from makeup enthusiasts everywhere. But the holy grail product is about to be upstaged by something way cooler — or, err, hotter — with its newest addition: the Naked Heat Palette.
Yes, another 12-pan Naked palette is on the way, and it is bringing along other amber-inspired (and, unfortunately, limited-edition) items that are equally fire for the ride. That means that after you're doing using those warm, dreamy hues to create your perfect "sunset eye" look, you can then reach for a new set of Vice Lipsticks and 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils from the same color family.
Check out the entire collection ahead, which will be available exclusively for a limited pre-sale on the brand’s website starting June 12. If you’re not already an Urban Decay Beauty Junkie, you’ll have to wait to get lit until June 30.