The trend has its roots in makeup looks worn by a fresh-on-the-scene Madonna in 1983 and the color-clashing street art of Jean-Michel Basquiat . But instead of layering three or four contrasting eyeshadow shades from the lashline to the browbone, like Madonna did, makeup artists are pairing a shade or two of sunset hues on the lower lids and crease. The result is a look that's incredibly wearable. When worn with vibrant red or piercing pink lip colors, the look feels less costume-y and more timeless — just like a sunset’s beauty itself. Plus, it's just as gorg with a neutral face.