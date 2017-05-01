There's no denying the '90s makeup revival, but while we’ve been busy rediscovering lighter shades of brown lipstick, another flashback beauty look is slowly taking hold in Hollywood: vibrant, ‘80s makeup. For example, two-toned eyeliners in bright AF colors and a return to blue eye makeup are both huge right now.
And now, just in time for warm weather, there's another new take on the colorful trend surfacing on the beauty industry's coolest IG accounts. Let us introduce you to makeup ripped from the skies of the most mesmerizing sunsets, rendered in combinations of orange and pink — and in shades that are both hot and soft.
The trend has its roots in makeup looks worn by a fresh-on-the-scene Madonna in 1983 and the color-clashing street art of Jean-Michel Basquiat. But instead of layering three or four contrasting eyeshadow shades from the lashline to the browbone, like Madonna did, makeup artists are pairing a shade or two of sunset hues on the lower lids and crease. The result is a look that's incredibly wearable. When worn with vibrant red or piercing pink lip colors, the look feels less costume-y and more timeless — just like a sunset’s beauty itself. Plus, it's just as gorg with a neutral face.
Our favorite takes on the dreamy trend, ahead.