One of the most striking examples? What we're calling upside down eye makeup, drawn on in bold shades — and it’s taking over the red carpet. Think: Product worn just under the eye. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff recently edged up Margot Robbie ’s vibe with a smudge of metallic blue beneath the eyes. Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe has found the look to be so rad, it bears repeating: in the past few weeks alone the Hidden Figures star has worn upside down blue liner on her recent Late Night with Jimmy Fallon appearance and a Marie Claire event in L.A., and by wearing pops of silver on her lower lids at the Golden Globes.