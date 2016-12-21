We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Janelle Monáe's Latest Hairstyle

Tell us to dress in black and white for a year or more and we’ll run out of fresh ideas, fast. But Janelle Monáe, on the other hand? She’s got the concept on lock. The singer, known for her unflappable commitment to a piano palette, just found a new way to rock the shades. And while the idea sounds a bit kooky on paper, in practice it looks dope as hell.
For her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, Monáe wore dozens of those googly eyes from our arts and crafts days affixed to her space buns. The singer shared the look on Instagram. "EVEN WHEN I'M SLEEPING I KEEP 20 eyes open" and “I stay woke,” she captioned shots of the look. The style is a fun take on Fendi’s Spring 2017 show, during which models wore randomly placed candy-like accessories on their heads.
While Fallon did a great job of focusing on Monáe’s two eyes during the show's interview portion, we couldn’t stop staring at her fabulously whimsical, totally on-brand, and campy-in-the-best-way hairstyle.
