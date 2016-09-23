Update: The hair clips that round out the beauty look at Fendi may not be your thing, but there's still something really rad to take away from this playful Fashion Week beauty look: glitter lips! And the best part? Makeup artist Peter Philips spilled the secret to getting the look — and it's only $7! (Drum roll, please.) Phillips used Glitter Glue from stage makeup brand Ben Nye to keep the loose particles firmly on models' lips. Halloween inspo, anyone?
Between our collective fascination with everything unicorn and/or mermaid, not to mention wearing Snapchat filters IRL, fantasy is the new reality. So it’s only fitting that models walking Fendi’s runway today wore a beauty look modeled after the sweet-faced and sharp-tongued Wreck-It Ralph character, Vanellope von Schweetz.
In films and video games, the CGI character wears peppermints and dot candy in her hair; she also ties her ponytail with a rope of red licorice. On the runway, that translated to colorful acrylic studs swiped from Fendi bags and placed in the hair by stylist Sam McKnight and team, Vogue reports. Ponytails (partial and full) bounced like the character’s own.
The sweet vibe also spilled over into makeup: Sparkly, ultra-glossy lips were designed to make each model look “as if she’s bitten into a donut full of glitter,” makeup artist Peter Philips told the publication. The saccharine hair and lips were finished off with a hard edge: ultra-black, graphic winged eyeliner. Because no matter how far we slip into fantasy land, we’ll never let go of our badass roots — just like von Schweetz herself. We already plan on copying this full get-up come Halloween.
