The hair clips that round out the beauty look at Fendi may not be your thing, but there's still something really rad to take away from this playful Fashion Week beauty look: glitter lips! And the best part? Makeup artist Peter Philips spilled the secret to getting the look — and it's only $7! (Drum roll, please.) Phillips used Glitter Glue from stage makeup brand Ben Nye to keep the loose particles firmly on models' lips. Halloween inspo, anyone?